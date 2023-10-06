Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.10.2023
Hormoz Faryar Joins ATFX as Managing Director of Institutional Sales (MENA-Dubai)

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Group, a leading global online trading broker in both retail and institutional business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hormoz Faryar as the Managing Director of Institutional Sales (MENA-Dubai). With over 23 years of invaluable experience in the field of FX trading and sales, Hormoz brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.


Before joining ATFX, Hormoz held influential roles within renowned financial institutions, showcasing his dedication and expertise. He began his career at State Street Bank and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Vice President in the Global Exchange business. Hormoz's time at Credit Suisse in London further solidified his reputation as a leader in the field, serving as the Director of Institutional Sales for the Middle East and Africa. Hormoz proved his ability to drive growth and foster client relationships on a global scale and has displayed a track record of success and a commitment to excellence throughout his career.

Hormoz's unique blend of skills and insights makes him the perfect fit for his new role at ATFX. As the Managing Director of Institutional Sales (MENA-Dubai), Hormoz will expand ATFX's presence in the region and foster strong relationships with institutional clients.

Commenting on his appointment, Hormoz Faryar said, "I am thrilled to join the ATFX team and take on the Managing Director of Institutional Sales role. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive growth and contribute to the company's continued success in the region."

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK and ATFX Connect, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Hormoz to the ATFX family. His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry will further strengthen our institutional business, ATFX Connect, and help us achieve our strategic objectives."

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global online trading broker, holding licenses in multiple countries including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, UAE's SCA, and Australia's ASIC. ATFX has spread its business in 16 locations worldwide to provide advanced online trading services, cutting-edge market analysis tools, and innovative AI financial platforms. With a client-centric approach and a commitment to transparency, ATFX strives to provide the best trading experience for both retail and institutional clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240292/HF_ADSS_JC_2807_000081_HiSq.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hormoz-faryar-joins-atfx-as-managing-director-of-institutional-sales-mena-dubai-301949434.html

