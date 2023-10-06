

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) is up over 58% at $6.80. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 31% at $2.78. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) is up over 22% at $4.48. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is up over 11% at $239.03. Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) is up over 8% at $3.05. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 7% at $8.69. AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is up over 7% at $6.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is up over 6% at $42.05. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is up over 5% at $33.52. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 5% at $3.56.



In the Red



Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is down over 14% at $6.59. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is down over 11% at $39.00. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 8% at $18.00. Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) is down over 4% at $59.51.



