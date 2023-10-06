Major product expansion and new branding are next steps in Company's journey to transform data protection

OwnBackup, the leading independent SaaS data platform, today announced their new name and identity, Own Company, and a new product, Own Discover, that reflects the Company's commitment to empower every company operating in the cloud to own their own data. Own Discover is expanding the Own product portfolio beyond its backup and recovery, data archiving, seeding, and security solutions to help customers activate their data and amplify their business. With Own Discover, businesses will be able to use their historical SaaS data to unlock insights, accelerate AI innovation, and more in an easy and intuitive way.

Own Discover is part of the Own Data Platform, giving customers quick and easy access to all of their backed up data in a time-series format so they can:

Analyze their historical SaaS data to identify trends and uncover hidden insights;

Train machine learning models faster, enabling AI-driven decisions and actions; and

Integrate SaaS data to external systems while maintaining security and governance.

"For the first time, customers can easily access all of their historical SaaS data to understand their businesses better, and I'm excited to see our customers unleash the potential of their backups and activate their data as a strategic asset," said Adrian Kunzle, Chief Technology Officer at Own. "Own Discover goes beyond data protection to active data analysis and insights and provides a secure, fast way for customers to learn from the past and inform new business strategies and growth."

As the Company rebrands to "Own," the new name and brand identity reflect the Company's growth beyond its initial backup and recovery offerings. Own is committed to helping customers ensure the availability, compliance, and security of mission-critical data, while unlocking new ways to use that data to transform their business. The new name and brand identity are now live across all materials, and the Company's website can be accessed at owndata.com.

"When we established the Company eight years ago, we were primarily a backup and recovery product. Today, we are a full service SaaS data platform, and as our Company has evolved, so have our product offerings and brand identity. The new name reflects the fact that we empower our customers to own their own data, unlocking more ways to transform their businesses," said Sam Gutmann, Chief Executive Officer at Own.

About Own

Own is the leading data platform trusted by thousands of organizations to protect and activate SaaS data to transform their businesses. Own empowers customers to ensure the availability, security, and compliance of mission-critical data, while unlocking new ways to gain deeper insights. By partnering with some of the world's largest SaaS ecosystems such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, Own enables customers around the world to truly own the data that powers their business.

It's their platform. It's your data. Own it.

Learn more at owndata.com.

