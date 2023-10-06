Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO BUS unveils its latest zero-emission passenger transport innovations at the Busworld trade show in Brussels

IVECO BUS unveils its latest zero-emission passenger transport innovations at the Busworld trade show in Brussels

Brussels, 6th October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) features prominently at Busworld Europe, the most important trade show for the European collective passenger transport sector, being held in Brussels, Belgium, from 7th to 12th October. The urban, intercity and tourism bus brand of the Group, IVECO BUS, is showcasing its latest innovations in emission-free mobility, joined by FPT Industrial, its sister brand specialised in powertrain.

IVECO BUS is exhibiting its extensive offering of full electric vehicles, a complete electromobility range capable of meeting the requirements of every mission, from city and intercity buses (E-WAY, STREETWAY ELEC and CROSSWAY LE ELEC) to minibuses (eDAILY). This carbon-free range will be extended with the new E-WAY H2 hydrogen-powered city bus that is equipped with a fuel cell system by HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group's fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand. The E-WAY H2 bus is making its world premiere at Busworld.

This full electromobility range comes together with a new innovative offer: IVECO BUS Energy Mobility Solutions. It is a comprehensive ecosystem, with the brand's complete portfolio of products and services, that will support customers on their energy transition journey, offering everything needed to design and operate their electric fleet, from custom-configured electric buses to battery sizing, from chargers to the infrastructure.

All the IVECO BUS vehicles on display have the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) integrated in them, making them already compliant with the European Safety Regulation that will come into force in July 2024. The buses are showing off their brand-new styling and logo, an evolution that better represents the brand's capacity for renewal and innovation The E-Bench testing and validation facility inaugurated last month in the R&D centre in Vénissieux, France, is further proof of IVECO BUS acceleration towards innovative electromobility solutions.

IVECO BUS is joined at Busworld by FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production and sale of low environmental impact powertrains. The brand is presenting its solutions for the mobility of tomorrow, with a particular focus on the ePowertrain segment. Among the the key solutions on display are the new high-voltage battery pack for mini-buses, which is maintenance-free and designed for over 2,500 charge/discharge cycles, and the eBM5, the first Battery Management System fully developed by FPT Industrial, which utilises advanced algorithms to enhance the safety, accuracy and performance of the battery pack.

Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, commented on the products and services of the two brands: "Busworld is a great opportunity to clearly demonstrate our ambition to lead zero-emission transport and we are backing this up with tangible actions. The full line of sustainable solutions offered by IVECO BUS and FPT Industrial are revolutionising people mobility and are integrated with innovative services to make the customer experience better than ever."

