

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened slightly in August, data from Bank of France showed on Friday.



The trade balance posted a deficit of EUR 8.2 billion in August versus a shortfall of EUR 8.11 billion in July. In the same period last year, the trade deficit was EUR 14.75 billion.



Exports registered a monthly fall of 3.3 percent. At the same time, imports also decreased in August, down by 2.7 percent.



Year-on-year, exports advanced 1.3 percent, while imports plunged 10.0 percent, data showed.



