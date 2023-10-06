Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q3 2023

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q3 2023 will be published on October 27th 2023, at 08.00 (CEST).

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se