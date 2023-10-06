Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2023 | 13:34
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Rollback of the Average Price Trade Rounding Residual Change 199/23

Please be advised that the Average Price Trade Rounding Residual change
introduced for Equity Derivatives on the 25 September 2023 in Genium INET
Clearing (Clearing Information notice 166/23) will be rolled back with
effective date Monday 9th of October 2023. 

As of Monday, 9th of October the rounding residual will not be included in the
settlement amount for futures mark-to-market, options premium & forwards
expiration cash settlement. The settlement amounts for Average Price Trades
with the rounding residual will be calculated using 2 trade price decimal
places. 

The changes to OMnet and front-ends included in the 6.6.0.0 release will
remain, but will not be included in the Average Price Trade settlement
calculations. 

For questions related to the change, please contact:

Clearing Operations

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

Tel: +46 8 405 6880
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.