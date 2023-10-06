NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Rollback of the Average Price Trade Rounding Residual Change 199/23

Please be advised that the Average Price Trade Rounding Residual change introduced for Equity Derivatives on the 25 September 2023 in Genium INET Clearing (Clearing Information notice 166/23) will be rolled back with effective date Monday 9th of October 2023. As of Monday, 9th of October the rounding residual will not be included in the settlement amount for futures mark-to-market, options premium & forwards expiration cash settlement. The settlement amounts for Average Price Trades with the rounding residual will be calculated using 2 trade price decimal places. The changes to OMnet and front-ends included in the 6.6.0.0 release will remain, but will not be included in the Average Price Trade settlement calculations. For questions related to the change, please contact: Clearing Operations E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6880