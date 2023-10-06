

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Iveco Group N.V. (IVG), an automotive firm, and Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB), announced on Friday that they have unveiled the first IVECO BUS E-WAY H2 at Busworld 2023 in Brussels.



This new hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric city bus is a product of the partnership between the two companies announced in 2022.



The E-WAY H2 is a 12-meter-long low-floor city bus equipped with a 310-kW e-motor and an advanced fuel cell system provided by HTWO, a fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group.



With four tanks offering a combined storage of 7.8 kg of hydrogen and one 69 kWh battery pack by FPT Industrial, Iveco Group's brand specialized in powertrain technologies, with a driving range of 450 km.



The E-WAY H2 allows for both hydrogen refueling and plug-in battery charging.



The E-WAY H2 will be produced in the IVECO BUS plants in Annonay, France, and Foggia, Italy.



