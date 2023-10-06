Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has been recognised as an approved supplier on the New Kent County Council Telematics and Associated Services framework agreement. This recognition allows relevant public sector organisations to benefit from Samsara's technology.

The new framework is free to use for all UK local government authorities, the NHS and NHS trusts, central government departments, housing associations, third sector organisations, and publicly owned private companies.

The framework, which will be managed and monitored by KCS Procurement (acting for Kent County Council), is fully compliant with the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR15) and authorised participants can re-open competition within the framework, removing the need for a full tender exercise or lengthy supplier evaluation, saving time and costs associated with the procurement process. The framework also has a Direct Award capability, giving customers a quick, easy and PCR15 compliant route to procurement.

Dylan Thomas, Public Sector Director at Samsara, said: "At Samsara, we're seeing organisations across a broad range of sectors experiencing the benefit of telematics systems for vehicle optimisation, fleet safety, improving driver behaviour and increasing the sustainability of their operations. The public sector is no different. This accreditation will allow us to work even closer with our UK public sector customers and prospects to service their requirements and we're proud to have been recognised as part of this new specialised framework."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

