Enduvo Secures $10 Million IDIQ Contract With U.S. Air Force, Pioneering Widespread Commercial Adoption of Immersive Learning

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Enduvo, the trailblazing leader in immersive learning technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the field of military education. The company has been awarded a $10 million enterprise-wide Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) for its cutting-edge immersive learning platform. Enduvo is the youngest company in its field to receive this level of contract from the USAF, and it's positioned to revolutionize military education. It is the only immersive virtual classroom company with USAF Authority to Operate (ATO), and the technology enables seamless content creation, distribution, and integration with USAF learning management systems.

Enduvo's no-code content creation platform is poised to reshape the future of education programs across the military and industrial sectors. With immersive technology at its core, Enduvo empowers users of all backgrounds to effortlessly create high-quality educational content that is deployable across all extended reality (XR) technologies. The platform is user-friendly and eliminates the need for any technical experience or coding skills. This results in interactive learning experiences that accelerate knowledge acquisition, enhance information retention, and foster collaboration among learners.

Traditional training methods, often limited to lecture-style formats and 2D presentations, are being rapidly left behind. Enduvo's comprehensive platform consolidates the latest immersive technologies, simplifying the creation and delivery of training content. Enduvo's commitment to simplicity aligns perfectly with the needs of training managers in military organizations and industrial companies.

Why was Enduvo Chosen by the U.S. Air Force?

? Speed: Enduvo's platform streamlines the provisioning of software licenses, getting crucial education and training into the hands of airmen faster than ever before.

? Retention: Immersive learning technology significantly improves learners' retention and application of course material.

? Scalability: Whether in remote corners of the globe or central training facilities, Enduvo's platform ensures that training is accessible and consistent across all locations and devices.

? No Coding Required: Enduvo is as straightforward as uploading existing presentations, videos, and diagrams to create interactive courses that yield superior learning outcomes.

Enduvo is committed to transforming training programs and enhancing the capabilities of those responsible for them. Training managers are invited to schedule a live demo to experience firsthand how Enduvo's immersive platform can revolutionize their training programs.

"The award of this historic contract by the United States Air Force represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize immersive learning," said Steve Garrou, CEO at Enduvo. "We are excited to partner at such a scale with the USAF in advancing the future of military learning, making it more efficient, accessible, and effective. With Enduvo, the future of learning is truly at your fingertips."

