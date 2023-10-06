Basepaws Launches the Most Extensive DNA Test for Dogs, Focused on Health and Early Detection of Disease Risk

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Basepaws, the leader in feline DNA testing and genetics, enters the canine market with the most extensive DNA test for dogs, accelerating the health genetic testing landscape. Basepaws Breed + Health Dog DNA Test helps pet owners shift from reactive to proactive care, offering easy swabbing and mobile-friendly results for a simplified experience.

Basepaws Breed + Health Dog DNA Test





Our pets can be masters at hiding pain until a disease becomes advanced. Basepaws dog DNA test can identify health risks earlier - even before painful symptoms appear. Earlier detection of risks can also offer additional opportunities for treatment and improvement in a pet's quality of life, in collaboration with your veterinarian.

A quick and easy-to-use oral swab test offers pet parents invaluable insights into their dog's genetic blueprint. These insights include over 280 genetic markers linked to hereditary conditions in dogs - more genetic markers than any other pet DNA test. Additionally, Basepaws provides a comprehensive breakdown of breed similarity by comparing the dog's genome to a vast database of 200+ canine breeds, and details on more than 30 distinct genetic trait markers that influence their unique physical characteristics, such as coat length, texture, color, pattern, as well as body size, shape, and structure.

Basepaws leads the pack as the first company in pet genetics to employ Illumina Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology. This involves conducting in-house whole genome sequencing (WGS) and delivering data on approximately 2.5 billion nucleotide bases for each canine genome analyzed. NGS has found application in diverse fields of biological research, ranging from the study of COVID-19 patients, to unraveling the mutational landscapes of cancer. Now, this cutting-edge technology is at your disposal, providing comprehensive genetic insights into your pet's health and breed through Basepaws.

When you choose Basepaws, your dog's DNA sample undergoes sequencing on the latest and most advanced NGS machine on the market, the NovaSeq X Plus by Illumina. This allows pet owners to access invaluable insights into their pet's health, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their beloved companion's overall well-being and care.

"Basepaws is dedicated to helping pets lead longer, healthier lives by equipping pet parents with the knowledge and resources to provide proactive care. With a passion-fueled team, including pet parents, geneticists, veterinarians, and the world's leading animal health provider, we aim to be the go-to choice for dog DNA testing worldwide," says Anna Skaya, CEO and founder of Basepaws.

Wafaa Mamilli, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, and Group President for China, Brazil, and Precision Animal Health at Zoetis, which acquired Basepaws in 2022, commented on the company's expansion: "Basepaws entry into the dog genetics market showcases their creativity and innovation. Building on their track record of setting industry standards with the cat DNA test, their history suggests a promising future in the dog DNA domain. Zoetis enthusiastically supports this strategic expansion, anticipating significant advancements in the field and improved health outcomes for our canine companions."

Basepaws Breed + Health Dog DNA Test retails for $149 and is available at a special introductory price of $85 through October 31, exclusively on basepaws.com.

About Basepaws

Basepaws is a petcare genetics company that builds early-detection health risk tests based on genetic and microbiome data. Basepaws is committed to companion animal health research, and it has the world's first at-home genetic testing platform for cats - the solid foundation upon which it is building a new product portfolio for dogs. Founded in 2017 by Anna Skaya, the company was acquired by Zoetis in 2022. For more information, visit www.basepaws.com.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Contact Information

Anya Ryan

Head of Marketing

media@basepaws.com

SOURCE: Basepaws

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790663/basepaws-launches-the-most-extensive-dna-test-for-dogs-focused-on-health-and-early-detection-of-disease-risk