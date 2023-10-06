HTVRONT's Greatest Offer in Fall is on the Way

The groundbreaking HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press will be released on HTVRONT's big sale on Amazon in October.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / HTVRONT, one of the top-ranking high-tech brands in the handicraft industry, is welcoming its annual Fall Sale, the HTVRONT Prime Early Access Sale, on Amazon from October 10 - 11th, 2023. This promotion event will provide a number of benefits exclusive to HTVRONT's most popular machines and materials.

In recent days, HTVRONT unveiled its latest intelligent heat press machine, the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press, at the China International E-commerce Industry Expo (CIEIE). The HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press is designed to cater to the needs of every craft enthusiast dying to churn out their own customizable tumblers and mugs. To give love and support back to its customers, HTVRONT is about to put this tumbler heat press on sale at a preferred price at this event on October 8th.

During the HTVRONT Prime Early Access Sale, each consumer will enjoy a site-wide offer with the most significant discount of 50% and an average of 20% off. These discounts apply for almost all the on-site products, like heat transfer vinyl and permanent adhesive vinyl in diverse patterns and colors, sublimation paper, heat transfer paper, and sublimation HTV vinyl. At the same time, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press comes at the lowest price ever, down to $185, nearly 40% off the original price of $295, from Oct 10th - 11th, with limited quantity.

Other than the perks mentioned above, there will also be a variety of selected all-in-one bundles with an unprecedented reduction, which combine machines, materials, and tools for craft professionals and beginners.

HTVRONT remains steadfast in its brand mission, empowering craft lovers with better-value products in this annual sale. It extends the 2-day period of the event to a lasting party with seven days more as an encore for all of its customers and crafters, continuing the preferential deals even after the Amazon official promotion. All machine orders from Oct 11th - 19th will enjoy an extra 6-month warranty as part of the upgraded customer service scheme powered by more professional staff training.

Unlike other promotional events HTVRONT holds during a year, the HTVRONT Prime Early Access Sale presents a greater deal with higher discounts and special sections, standing for the passion, devotion, and sincerity that HTVRONT and its team demonstrate.

"HTVRONT will always align with its initial brand mission, to be the global DIY shopping platform by offering crafters premium and cost-effective products. And we will continue the long and hard journey of developing better and more efficient materials and machines, dedicating ourselves to serve our customers with practical use and high quality," Herman, the CEO of HTVRONT, said.

