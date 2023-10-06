SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe to Host MADD National President "Mission Moment" Webinar - Register Now

Tess Rowland: "I was almost killed by a drunk driver. It changed my life."

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it is hosting a webinar with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) National President Tess Rowland. She will be sharing her "Mission Moment" - the story of when she was gravely injured by a drunk driver, and how she has since dedicated her life to ending impaired driving. The free webinar will be held on Tuesday, October 10th at 1:00 pm Mountain/3:00 pm Eastern - register here.

Introducing MADD National President Tess Rowland

Tess Rowland became involved with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2021 when her life was shattered by the reckless and thoughtless actions of a "wrong-way" drunk driver with drugs in the car.

At the time of her crash on May 4, 2021, Tess was on her way to work in Panama City Beach, Florida where she served as the morning reporter for WMBB News 13. In a flash, Tess found herself with complex fractures to her shoulder, elbow, and knee, along with internal injuries which required seven surgeries, four plates, and 22 screws to fix.

As MADD National President, Tess's focus is on empowering individuals to make life-saving choices while still enjoying a safe night out. She's committed to being the voice for the voiceless and an advocate to fight for justice for those who have been lost to this crime.

Hosted by SOBRsafe, Tess will share her impactful testimony with the investment community to raise awareness of the 100% preventable crime of impaired driving. Register here.

If you can't access the webinar registration via the links above, please copy and past this URL into a browser window: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=c955aabb-187e-4fe4-9a22-17ee3d03d50b.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at www.madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790659/sobrsafe-to-host-madd-national-president-mission-moment-webinar--register-now