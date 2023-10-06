Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces drill core assay results from its 2023 drill program at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname, South America. The Company continues to intercept high-grade gold over broad intervals in the Froyo Gold Zone. The ongoing exploration program focuses on expanding high-grade gold mineralization to depth and along strike and using new geophysical and structural data to test new trends. The company has drilled over 5,700 m of its 10,000 m drill program, with 2,087 m of pending assays.

Highlights:

Drillhole 23FR025 intersects 45.79 metres (m) of 4.06 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) (Table 1, Figure 1&2)

(Table 1, Figure 1&2) Drillhole 23FR022 intersects 6.80 m of 13.97 g/t Au (Table 1, Figure 1&2)

(Table 1, Figure 1&2) Drillhole 23FR021 intersects 21.00 m of 1.19 g/t Au (Table 1, Figure 1&2)

(Table 1, Figure 1&2) High-grade gold mineralization extended over 80 m from historical intercepts, demonstrating over 175 m of high-grade gold mineralization from surface

from historical intercepts, demonstrating over Gold mineralization linked to kilometre-scale geophysical features (Figure 1)

Founders' CEO, Colin Padget, commented "The consistently robust gold grades within the expanding Froyo Gold Zone highlight the substantial potential of an extensive, high-grade gold system within the Upper Antino exploration camp. Intervals like the 45.79 metres of 4.06 g/t gold speak to the potential scale and calibre of the Antino Gold Project. Founders' technical team continues to integrate new data and improving our understanding of the gold mineralization at Antino. Our exploration program's continued success underlines the discovery potential of adjacent, sub-parallel, step-out targets within historically recognized mineralization, as well as the large inventory of untested anomalies along the broader kilometre-scale mineralized structural corridor and the property as a whole."

Table 1: Drilling Result Highlights



Drillhole



From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Au (ppm) 23FR005*



6.30 9.50 3.2 6.39 23FR020



102.00 107.00 5.00 1.38 23FR021 88.50 91.00 2.50 2.61 and 190.00 207.75 21.00 1.19 23FR022



152.00 158.80 6.80 13.97 23FR025



222.00 259.44 45.79 4.06

*Saprolite interval **widths are core length and likely represent 85% or higher of true width

The gold-bearing intervals in drillholes 23FR021-22 and 23FR025 represent a more than 80 metre extension of historical high-grade drill results and demonstrate continuity of broad zones of gold mineralization from surface to vertical depths of up to 170 m within the more than 1.2 km strike length of the Froyo Gold Zone at Upper Antino. Founders is now stepping out to the east and testing along strike of historical hole UA023's 8.00 m of 8.28 g/t Au (see Figure 2); a potential separate sub-parallel shear/gold zone. Additionally, assays are pending for new drilling along strike to the south and northwest.

In just over 3 months of operations, Founders Metals has completed over 5700 m of drilling, as well as a comprehensive surficial exploration program including a geophysical survey, trench and channel sampling, rock sampling, and an extensive mapping program. The aggressive pace and expansion of the maiden exploration program demonstrates the Company's commitment to unlocking the multi-million-ounce potential represented by both the Upper Antino and Buese areas on the Antino Gold Project.

The Company is also conducting a differential GPS (DGPS) survey of all 2023 drill collars to date and will release Founders drill collar and intercept details via its website upon the survey's completion.

Option Grant

Founders Metals Board of Directors has granted share-based incentive compensation to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to its Option Plan, 950,000 Options have been issued. The stock options are exercisable at C$0.80 per share with a 5-year term and vest immediately.

Figure 1: Upper Antino area plan map showing chargeability over LiDAR base map. Cross section A-A' correspond to updated section in Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/183140_1c5d2bba946b188f_001full.jpg

**Historical interval returned 62.00 m of 9.59 g/t Au; remaining unmined interval 32.00 m of 13.56 g/t Au

Figure 2: Cross section A-A'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/183140_founders_2.png

Figure 3: Antino Gold Project Area Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/183140_1c5d2bba946b188f_004full.jpg

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company operating in North and South America. The Company is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes, over 30,000 m of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1.

1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Qualified Persons

