Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Albertsons' Jewel-Osco division honors Hispanic Heritage Month

For 16 remarkable years, Jewel-Osco has honored Hispanic Heritage Month with an annual tradition of in-store celebrations. These events feature non-profit partner contributions, engaging children's activities like face painting and 'fear factor' fruit challenges, samplings from local and national brands, taco trucks, and captivating live music, including mariachi and salsa.

While their commitment to celebrating Hispanic heritage knows no bounds and continues throughout the year, these in-store festivities hold a special place in the community's hearts, serving as a testament to the dedication by Jewel-Osco to providing authentic groceries, fresh produce, and more to customers.

