OpenLocker Holdings Inc.: OpenLocker Announces Launch of Gataverse Volleyball Collection Featuring Name, Image and Likeness of University of Florida Student-Athletes and Community Activation During Homecoming Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., ("OpenLocker" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OLKR) is pleased to announce the release of a limited-edition collection of autographed collectibles featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of all members of the University of Florida (UF) women's volleyball team. The Founders' Collection will include a series of 100 collectibles per athlete. Purchase of a collectible directly supports that student-athlete and grants membership in the Gataverse, an exclusive fan community offering member rewards and experiences connecting athletes, fans, alumni and local businesses and brands. Fans will also get special access to a post-season volleyball meet and greet and clinic with the team in Gainesville.

Gataverse representatives will be at the O'Connell Center on Friday when the Gators celebrate homecoming weekend and the volleyball team, currently ranked #3 in the SEC, hosts Auburn University. Fans will be able to scan a code to join the Gataverse and have a chance to win Gataverse gear and complimentary rewards from Gataverse community partners.

In August, OpenLocker announced an NIL deal with Gator running back Trevor Etienne and Bleu Bird Wings in Gainesville, FL. OpenLocker's partnership with Bleu Bird Wings represents its innovative approach to NIL that connects fans, student-athletes, local merchants and brands through exclusive rewards programs, events and experiences. Fans who present a Gataverse autographed card featuring any Gator student-athlete receive a 15% discount at Bleu Bird Wings during the 2023-2024 season. Ownership of Etienne's limited edition autographed card is unique in that it offers a free meal reward triggered when the athlete scores two touchdowns in a single game and the Gators win.

The company aims to expand opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their NIL by making agreements involving endorsements and appearances accessible for local businesses and building engaged fan communities. In addition to Bleu Bird Wings, several businesses in Gainesville have partnered with the Gataverse to offer exclusive rewards to members, including Up2U Nutrition and Crunch Fitness. StayGainesville, the official hospitality partner of the Gataverse, offers discounted rates to members, UF student-athletes and their families, on its 60+ property rentals conveniently located near UF stadium and event venues.

OpenLocker launched the Gataverse at UF in February 2023 with the release of collectibles featuring members of the men's basketball and women's gymnastics teams. The company also brought a UF alumni team which included members of the 2006 & 2007 championship teams, to the 2023 The Basketball Tournament in Louisville, KY in July. OpenLocker empowers athletes by paying them a majority of the proceeds from sales of their autographed collectibles which also enables fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes.

"We're excited to work with the Gators volleyball team, a powerhouse in the SEC. Fans can support and connect with their favorite players with physical collectibles and real-life experiences this season. The Gataverse community is coming together to create even more exciting opportunities for fans and student-athletes to celebrate their successes." said Howard Gostfrand, CEO of Openlocker Holdings, Inc.

The Gataverse Volleyball collection will be available starting on Friday, October 6 at 9:00am EST at gataverse.io .

Gates at the O'Connell Center open on Friday, October 6 at 6:00pm.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through innovative collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, visit: www.openlockerholdings.io

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io

SOURCE: OpenLocker Holdings Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790579/openlocker-announces-launch-of-gataverse-volleyball-collection-featuring-name-image-and-likeness-of-university-of-florida-student-athletes-and-community-activation-during-homecoming-weekend