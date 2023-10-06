Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
05.10.23
18:55 Uhr
453,70 Euro
+0,70
+0,15 %
Dow Jones News
06.10.2023 | 15:07
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) 
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Oct-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 05/10/2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.5110 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6748823 
CODE: 5HED 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BF92LR56 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HED 
Sequence No.:  276547 
EQS News ID:  1743623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
