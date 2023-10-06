Antea Group: How Sensitive Receptor Mapping Can Protect Vulnerable Places and Populations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Antea Group:

Environmental sensitive mapping is the process of identifying and mapping environmentally sensitive areas, such as wetlands, forests, wildlife habitats, and other ecologically significant areas. This type of mapping is often used by government agencies, environmental organizations, and other stakeholders to identify areas that are vulnerable to environmental disturbances or to damage from human activities. The goal is to develop strategies for protecting these vulnerable areas.

This mapping typically involves the use of geographic information systems (GIS) and remote sensing technologies to gather and analyze data on various environmental factors, such as topography, land cover, water quality, and wildlife populations.

This mapping can be used in a variety of contexts, such as:

Land-use planning

Conservation planning

Natural resource management

Emergency response

Long-term remediation planning

What are some Examples of Sensitive Receptor Mapping?

An example could be identifying schools or daycares located near a busy road or industrial area where air pollution levels are elevated. Children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution, and exposure to high levels of pollution can have negative impacts on their respiratory and cardiovascular health, as well as their cognitive development.

By using sensitive receptor mapping, environmental managers or urban planners could identify these receptors and take steps to mitigate the risks. For example, they may recommend installing air filtration systems in schools or reducing emissions from nearby industrial sources. This can help protect the health and well-being of the children and staff in these locations.

Another example could be mapping the location of nursing homes or healthcare facilities near sources of environmental hazards such as chemical plants, waste management facilities, or hazardous waste sites. Older adults or individuals with pre-existing health conditions may be particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of exposure to hazardous substances. By identifying these at-risk groups and taking appropriate action, environmental managers and healthcare providers can help protect their health and safety.

How can it Help Emergency Response?

During an emergency, time is often of the essence. Having up-to-date, accurate information about the location of sensitive receptors can be crucial in making timely decisions about how to allocate resources and respond to the situation.

For example, if there is a chemical spill or a hazardous material release, emergency responders need to be able to quickly identify where hospitals, nursing homes, schools, daycares, wells, water sources, and more in the area are located so they can take appropriate measures to minimize the impact of the event. This information can help inform evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, as well.

Sensitive mapping can also help emergency responders identify potential environmental risks and hazards before an emergency occurs. By mapping the location of hazardous waste sites, chemical plants, or other sources of potential environmental hazards, responders can proactively plan for and mitigate potential risks, hopefully minimizing the impact of emergencies.

In addition to helping before and during an emergency, this mapping can help provide information to create long-term remediation plans after an emergency. For example, it can point out any wells in the area of a chemical spill and help direct well sampling for years to come after the spill was originally cleaned.

Overall, mapping like this is an important tool for emergency responders, providing critical information that can help them respond quickly and effectively to emergencies and protect the most vulnerable populations.

Why Should you Consider Mapping?

So, what happens if you don't use this type of mapping? Well, without accurate information about the location of sensitive receptors such as schools, nursing homes, or residential areas, it may be difficult to identify potential environmental risks and hazards and take appropriate measures to protect these populations.

For example, a hazardous waste site or a chemical plant may be located in close proximity to a residential area, exposing residents to potential health risks such as air or water pollution. Or, in the event of an emergency such as a natural disaster or a chemical spill, emergency responders may not be aware of the location of vulnerable populations and may not be able to prioritize their response efforts effectively.

The lack of sensitive receptor mapping may also lead to environmental injustice, where certain populations, such as low-income communities or communities of color, are disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards due to their proximity to sources of pollution or other environmental risks.

Overall, not using this can result in inadequate protection of vulnerable populations and increased risk of negative health and environmental impacts.

Sensitive Receptor Mapping Tool

Sensitive receptors may be listed in local, state, or federal databases, but searching for them across each individual database can be time-consuming. Statewide maps combine more than twenty databases locating potential sensitive receptors that can provide quick and ready information about any site in the United States.

Antea Group's Sensitive Receptor Mapping Tool streamlines the mapping process by simultaneously accessing a broad range of databases all at once, so you can get accurate and timely information on sensitive receptors without having to complete multiple searches across each unique database.

Working with the Digital Solutions Team and this tool not only allows access to existing databases, but it also allows flexibility to customize receptor maps to your project requirements.

Our Tool can be your First Step

Whether planning for how to clean up an emergency spill, developing plans on where to build a new manufacturing warehouse, or setting up a long-term remediation plan, Antea Group's Sensitive Receptor Mapping Tool is here to help. It's a great first step to understanding the impacts of your operations on the surrounding neighborhoods and populations. With more awareness, you can reduce risk, better protect vulnerable populations and the environment, promote sustainable development, and ensure a safer and healthier future for all.

Do you need Sensitive Receptor Mapping help for your business? Reach out to our group of EHS Data and Knowledge Management experts today for general inquiries, or in an emergency, reach out to our Incident Management (AIM) team. We're here to help!

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?

