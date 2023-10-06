Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2023 | 15:14
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Honest Kitchen Rounds Out Their Executive Leadership Team With New CEO, Will Lisman

CPG Industry Veteran joins The Honest Kitchen to help accelerate company growth.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / The Honest Kitchen, the leading human grade pet food company, announced today that consumer packaged goods industry veteran, Will Lisman, has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Will Lisman

Will Lisman
New CEO of The Honest Kitchen, Will Lisman



Will has an accomplished track record of driving growth and transformation in leadership positions at iconic consumer companies and brands. He previously served as the President and Chief Commercial Officer of HumanCo, a mission-driven company that invests in and builds brands focused on healthy living. Will also held key leadership roles at Amplify Snack Brands and The Hershey Company. He joins an accomplished management team that includes Chief Revenue Officer Mike Steck, Chief Financial Officer Mike Albano, Chief Operations Officer Steve Calderone, and Chief Marketing Officer Miki Dosen.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Honest Kitchen at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Lisman. "I have long admired the brand's commitment to using only the highest-quality ingredients and its dedication to the health and well-being of pets. I look forward to working with the team to build on an already exciting trajectory and take the company and brand to new heights."

The Honest Kitchen is continuing to experience significant growth across all channels and has recently completed an exciting expansion of its Topeka, KS Whole Food Clusters production facility. The company has also relocated to new corporate offices in San Diego's Mission Valley and successfully completed the process to become a Certified B Corporation, which cements its commitment to uphold environmental, social and governance values as it continues to grow and evolve.

"We underwent an extensive and uncompromising process this year to find the perfect CEO for the company," commented Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen's Founder and Chief Integrity Officer. "In Will, we've found someone who not only possesses the essential human-food know-how and overarching business acumen to lead us into the future, but also someone with humility, and sensitivity towards people and culture, as well as an innate love of pets. We're thrilled to have him as part of the team and can't wait to work alongside him as The Honest Kitchen embarks on this next exciting chapter."

About The Honest Kitchen
The Honest Kitchen was founded by Lucy Postins in 2002 with a mission to help as many pets as possible get on the road to good health through good food. They produce a full line of human-grade, complete and balanced foods for pets including dry, dehydrated and wet foods as well as treats, toppers, hydration boosters and digestive supplements. The Honest Kitchen was the first-ever human-grade pet food, meaning the finished product meets human-food production standards (unlike conventional pet food, which is feed grade). Each Honest Kitchen product is made with uncompromising quality and safety standards. Please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com.

Contact Information
Miki Dosen
CMO
mdosen@thehonestkitchen.com
1 (866) 437-9729

SOURCE: The Honest Kitchen

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790539/the-honest-kitchen-rounds-out-their-executive-leadership-team-with-new-ceo-will-lisman

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.