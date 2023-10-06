ETQ Celebrates its Quality Champions on National Manufacturing Day

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon , today recognizes National Manufacturing Day 2023, in recognition of its customers and all manufacturers committed to creating quality products and economic drivers in the U.S. and around the world.



"Manufacturing Day is a time to celebrate the businesses and individuals - from the warehouse worker to engineers, designers, project managers and transportation providers - who bring products we rely on to life," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "As companies strive to fill millions of manufacturing jobs, Manufacturing Day encourages manufacturers and industry groups to work together to create opportunities for the next-generation workforce, and to honor and support the quality champions who ensure safe working environments and quality products that enrich our lives and strengthen our economy."

Manufacturing Day was created by the Manufacturing Institute, a nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, and later declared a national holiday by former President Barack Obama. Celebrated on the first Friday of October, Manufacturing Day is now recognized by U.S. manufacturing associations, educational programs, the U.S. Department of Commerce and other industry groups. It was created to celebrate and inspire the next generation and build the foundation for the manufacturing workforce of the future.

Some of the world's largest manufacturers in a variety of industries, rely on ETQ's Reliance quality management systems (QMS) to automate, streamline and harmonize quality management across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. ETQ Reliance reduces the cost of poor quality, increases the speed of innovation and new product introductions, prevents product failures and recalls, improves supplier quality and drives safety awareness and prevention across the manufacturing site.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844245/3744242/ETQ_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etq-celebrates-its-quality-champions-on-national-manufacturing-day-301948906.html