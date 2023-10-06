MZ North America: ESGiQ Partners with Risk Solutions International LLC to Streamline ESG Advisory and Reporting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / ESGiQ LLC, a subsidiary of MZ North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Risk Solutions International LLC (RSI) to combine ESGiQ's leading-edge ESG advisory services and software platform with RSI's robust risk management expertise and capabilities, further enhancing the ESG reporting process for public and private businesses.

ESGiQ's advisory and software simplifies ESG reporting, streamlines stakeholder collaboration and provides an essential audit trail to comply with forthcoming regulatory requirements. RSI is an independent provider of consulting, advisory and technology solutions to the operational risks that organizations face and will help ESGiQ clients understand and effectively respond to risks that threaten their critical operating functions in an unpredictable environment.

"This partnership is a game-changer in the ESG landscape, ensuring businesses effectively identify and manage risks within their ESG reporting, thereby enhancing overall transparency and accountability to their stakeholders," said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. "In a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, the integration of RSI's risk management expertise with our ESG advisory and software will help businesses stay ahead of the curve. Together, we can now offer our clients industry leading solutions for risk-identification, measurement and mitigation to become more resilient and align sustainability and climate factors with their long-term corporate strategy."

Duane Lohn, Senior Managing Director of Risk Solutions International LLC, commented, "We are looking forward to partnering with the ESGiQ team, complementing our risk management tools with their software and advisory solutions to obtain greater insight into best practices and prepare to track, monitor and properly report material ESG factors. Companies monitoring ESG factors tend to be more vigilant on improving overall corporate governance, while increasing profitability and mitigating risk, which can be further enhanced with our full range of operational risk management solutions."

Alina Plaia, Head of ESGiQ and Managing Director, MZ North America, added, "Our alliance with RSI is an ideal strategic fit, which allows us to leverage their full range of operational risk management solutions. The anticipated SEC regulations and reporting framework-related developments from NGOs-such as SASB and TCFD becoming part of IFRS-underscore the importance of robust ESG reporting and risk management. ESG and risk management services are becoming a critical tool for all companies that play a significant part in value chains of local U.S. public companies, as well as large public and private companies world-wide. Combining RSI's and ESGiQ's expertise uniquely positions us to support businesses in the timely navigation of this complex regulatory landscape."

About Risk Solutions International (RSI)

RSI is an independent provider of solutions to operational risks that organizations face, with expertise in risk management, IT and information security, data privacy, and consulting. They work across the United States and globally, helping commercial, educational, and governmental entities respond to risks in an unpredictable environment. Their key business themes include enterprise risk management, cybersecurity risk management, and business continuity planning. For more information visit rsi-llc.com.

About ESGiQ LLC

ESGiQ offers an end-to-end software solution that eliminates confusion in ESG reporting and aids smooth workflow for all stakeholders. Their ESG Advisory Team focuses on top material issues, understands sustainable investor demands, and uses ESGiQ software to guide the reporting process, delivering reports that resonate with the investor community. For more information visit https://esgiq.mzgroup.us/.

Contact

contact@rsi-llc.com

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790650/esgiq-partners-with-risk-solutions-international-llc-to-streamline-esg-advisory-and-reporting