Carnival PLC - Block Listing Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
Date:06 October 2023
Name of applicant:
Carnival plc
Name of scheme:
Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return:
From:
1 April 2023
To:
30 September 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
400,625
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
400,625
Name of contact:
Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:
+1-305-406-5268