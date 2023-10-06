Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: HRTEU Limited

HRTEU Limited has been granted an additional member ID, HRTO, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Stockholm. The ID HRTO may start trading in INET in all securities as of October 9, 2023. The member ID HRTO is in an addition to HRTEU Limited's ID, HRTU. Member: HRTEU Limited INET memberID: HRTO Valid from date: The 9th of October 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1169806