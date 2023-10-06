Anzeige
06.10.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: HRTEU Limited

HRTEU Limited has been granted an additional member ID, HRTO, in its trading  
 activities at Nasdaq Stockholm. The ID HRTO may start trading in INET in all  
 securities as of October 9, 2023. The member ID HRTO is in an addition to HRTEU
 Limited's ID, HRTU.                              
Member:                 HRTEU Limited              
INET memberID:          HRTO                     
Valid from date:           The 9th of October 2023          
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

