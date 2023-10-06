Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
06.10.2023 | 16:02
3Sixty Insights Names Pamela Stroko Director and Principal Analyst of Talent and Performance Management

3Sixty Insights, a research, advisory, and consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Pamela Stroko to its leadership team. Stroko will head the company's talent management practice area as that division's Director and Principal Analyst.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / 3Sixty Insights, a research, advisory, and consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Pamela Stroko to its leadership team. Stroko will head the company's talent management practice area as that division's Director and Principal Analyst.

"Pamela is well-known as a thought leader in the talent management space," said Nicholas Biron, founder and CEO of 3Sixty Insights. "We are delighted that she is bringing her wealth of expertise as a practitioner, as a consultant, and on the vendor side to our analyst team."

Stroko is an experienced HCM practitioner and an expert in HR technology. She previously served as Vice President of HCM Transformation & Thought Leadership at Oracle, and, more recently, led her own HCM consultancy. She has helped numerous organizations develop their HR strategies and connect their people to their work in a meaningful way. She also brings deep expertise in building talent ecosystems that help organizations create compelling employee experiences and offer their people great career pathways. Through Stroko's work building strong teams, she has seen firsthand how the right HCM solution can connect an organization's people with their managers, peers, and purpose in a way that makes a material difference in the business.

The addition of Stroko comes just as 3Sixty Insights completes its merger with the HR technology and services research and analyst advisory firm GxT Advisors, signaling a continued investment in both expanding and deepening the organization's practice.

"I am thrilled to be joining 3Sixty Insights, leading the HCM Technology and Talent Practice. This is the perfect opportunity for me to bring my deep expertise in the talent space to organizations and solution providers," said Stroko.

About 3Sixty Insights
3Sixty Insights provides organizations with a deep understanding of how to bridge the gaps between business units with strategic approaches for streamlining the overall decision-making process, successfully managing your solutions, and maximizing overall value from information technology investments. 3Sixty Insights' goal is to help solution providers and their clients understand and navigate continual changes in the buying process by bridging the gaps between IT, line-of-business, financial leadership, and executive management. Let us provide you with the answers to this systemic challenge with collaborative solutions you can put into practice. More information can be found at www.3sixtyinsights.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates.

Contact Information

Natalie Harrington
press@3sixtyinsights.com
(978) 330-5922

SOURCE: 3Sixty Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790766/3sixty-insights-names-pamela-stroko-director-and-principal-analyst-of-talent-and-performance-management

