SocialFi Collectibles: Revel.xyz Launches on Polygon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Revel.xyz, the groundbreaking social collectibles platform, today launched its social trading cards on Polygon. This milestone marks Revel's transition to a Web3-enabled ecosystem in the burgeoning SocialFi sector. People can now easily own a stake in other people by collecting their on-chain trading cards.

Revel.xyz

Revel has been called a highly accessible SocialFi media platform (compared to friend.tech-like apps that require Web3 savviness and bridging). The Revel platform allows users to engage in a gamified economy and own digital assets by bartering or purchasing other people's trading cards. People buy cards with Revs (Revel's in-app currency), trade them, sell them, or stake them to earn bonus cards. Users can cash out their Revs into USD at any time.

Revel's CEO, Adi Sideman, a game developer turned entrepreneur, has been at the forefront of consumer networks and digital currency innovation. "Revel.xyz is a net-new consumer experience. Unlike Twitter and friend.tech clones, Revel caters to Web2 consumers, with App Store and Play Store integrations- easy to install - distribution. Further, beyond speculation, Revel.xyz provides gameplay utilities that motivate collecting."

Revel's hybrid stack enables information exchange to happen fast and free through centralized pipes, while value exchange happens on-chain. This results in users' ability to quickly and easily barter, trade and own cards, while benefiting from a familiar Web2 user experience.

Internet personality Cyrus Dobre (10.4 million followers on TikTok) is among Revel's early adopters. "Revel allows me to create my own branded trading cards for my followers, trade them for other people's cards, and share my success with my fans. It's what I imagined a next-generation social platform would look like," said Dobre.

The transition to Web3 is a strategic move that aligns with Revel's long-term vision of co-ownership and collaboration between creators and collectors. The platform is committed to "integrating the collectors - who can now share in creators' success - into the broader creator economy," said Sideman.

Revel is set to continue its innovation in SocialFi. RevelUp, an upcoming game that drops later this month, enables users to battle creator cards and earn both MATIC and cards. This, and additional card games leveraging cards and creators' real-time traits, add further utility to people's trading cards.

