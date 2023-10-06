AQuity Solutions: AQuity Earns 10th Consecutive #1 Ranking in 2023 Black Book Research Survey for Clinical Documentation Capture

Alleviating the administrative burden on providers and health systems, AQuity recognized once again for helping providers focus on patient care.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / AQuity Solutions, an industry leader in tech-enabled clinical documentation and medical coding solutions, today announced it again earned the #1 rankings for Clinical Documentation Capture Solutions (Virtual Scribes and Medical Transcription) by Black Book Market Research. AQuity earned the distinction for the 10th consecutive year over 20 competitors based on independent surveys collected from 3,836 users representing hospitals, health systems, ambulatory facilities, and physician practices.





"For the past 40 years, we've been committed to accurately capturing the patient story," noted Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity. "Throughout the evolution of the electronic medical record, telemedicine, and other forms of virtual care, we support providers at their state of technology readiness and individual workflow requirements. We are honored to again be recognized for our live virtual scribe, ambient scribing, and traditional transcription clinical documentation capture solutions."

"Being at the virtual elbow of over 2,500 provider organizations daily is a great responsibility," added Kashyap Joshi, CEO of AQuity. "Congratulations to our 8,000+ employees worldwide for their continued excellence. We are truly grateful to our clients for this honor."

Details of the AQuity Clinical Documentation Capture solutions will be highlighted at the AHIMA annual conference in Booth #717, beginning October 8, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD.

Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity provides solutions for 21 of the Top 25 and over half of the Top 250 Health Systems in the United States. AQuity employs over 8,000 virtual scribe and document capture specialists, medical coders, and revenue integrity experts in multiple specialties across the United States, India, Australia, and Canada. With over 40 years of experience serving healthcare clients in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., AQuity is recognized year after year by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com.

