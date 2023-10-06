Altasciences is pleased to welcome Angel Reyes as General Manager, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Services.

Angel joins Altasciences having previously been the Director of Operations at Catalent. He brings to Altasciences over a decade of experience in management and supervisory roles for manufacturing operations and supply chains, having demonstrated an impeccable standard in ensuring adherence to compliance and cGMP policies.

Angel graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Eastern Kentucky and began his career as an analyst before stepping into the role of Pharmaceutical Scientist, where he was responsible for the manufacturing and preparation of commercial solid dosage forms.

"Angel's scientific knowledge and wealth of experience gained over years in managing manufacturing operations, combined with his ability to find innovative solutions and improve day-to-day operations, makes him a valuable addition to the CDMO team. I am confident he will have a significant impact on the organization," said Ben Reed, Executive General Manager, CDMO Services, Altasciences.

As General Manager, Angel is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations in analytical and manufacturing services and managing client relations.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

