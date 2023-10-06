The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 05 October 2023 83.61p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 81.85p per ordinary share

06 October 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45