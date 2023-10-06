The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 05 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 05 October 2023 83.61p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 81.85p per ordinary share
06 October 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45