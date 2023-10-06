Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - CEBIS, a full-service CRO headquartered in Houston, Texas, will provide a comprehensive integrated solution for clinical research (including start-up to CSR, phase I to IV), pre-clinical testing, drug safety services, biostatistics, clinical trial supplies, and software solutions such as IRT/EDC, at highly competitive advantages and with a focus on patients' needs.





"CEBIS is pleased to announce its expansion into the North American and Indian markets after more than 15 years of operation in the European Union," says Dr. Mihai Manolache, PhD - Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Representatives of the clinical trial industry with over two decades of experience in the field have decided to merge with CEBIS. CEBIS International (Europe), Clinical Trial Network - CTN (United States of America), Globyz Clinical Solutions (Canada), Vayam Research Solutions (India), and Achiral Systems Private Limited (India) have signed definitive agreements.

"By taking this action, we are enabling ourselves to meet the objectives of our sponsors. We are confident that the combination of our scientific expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure, agile approach, and global footprint will enable us to become a long-term, competitive service provider," says Dr. Mihai Manolache, Ph.D. - Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The new venture provides pharmaceutical & biotech sponsors and drug development companies with comprehensive services for all their drug development requirements. "Together, we will contribute to the development of evidence-based medicine for patients by assisting our collaborators in meeting their objectives within the required time frame, budget, and quality standards," says Dr. Tausif Monif, PHD, who joined CEBIS USA Inc as Chief Executive Officer.

With offices and operations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago, as well as a global hub for clinical trial supplies in North America, R&D, Logistics, Clinical, and Pre-Clinical facilities (GLP accredited), and Technology & Innovation centers in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore, CEBIS can now support clinical research operations on three continents.

CEBIS has a network of more than 300 clinical research sites in the United States and Europe, as well as over 2,000 principal investigators in all therapeutic areas, with a focus on Oncology & CNS. With a strong team of over 500 Clinical Research Associates (CRAs) and Project Managers, CEBIS is well positioned to become one of the main players in the global clinical research environment, having managed trials for over 120,000 patients in the US and Europe.

