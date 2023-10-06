Supply Chain Analytics Market size worth USD 20.25 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size By Deployment Model, By Service, By Application, By Component, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Supply Chain Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.20% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.25 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3027

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Gains Momentum: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by key market drivers that include the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various industry verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare. This surge in IoT device usage has generated massive data sets, compelling organizations to implement advanced analytics solutions in their supply chains. Additionally, the escalating global usage of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones has significantly bolstered the E-commerce sector, fueling the demand for analytics solutions within the market.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Outlook:

The market's evolution is closely tied to technological advancements, IoT proliferation, and the growing dependence on mobile applications. Despite challenges, innovative solutions and strategic investments are poised to enhance adoption rates, particularly among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). As North America continues to lead the market, global collaborations and tailored approaches are pivotal in unlocking the full potential of Supply Chain Analytics Market across diverse industries.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Key Players:

Prominent players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market include Birst Inc., Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software.

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market is poised for continued growth, fueled by technological advancements and innovative solutions. As industry leaders collaborate and invest strategically, the market is set to witness further expansion, overcoming challenges and creating new opportunities for businesses worldwide.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Supply Chain Analytics Market into Deployment Model, Service, Application, Component, And Geography.

Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Deployment Model On-premise Cloud-based

Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Service Managed Services Professional Services

Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Application Healthcare and life sciences Manufacturing Automotive Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods High Technology Products Aerospace and Defense Others

Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Component Sales & Operation Planning Manufacturing Analytics Transportation & Logistics Others

Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market By Solution (Supplier Risk Management Solutions, Sustainable Procurement Solutions, and Logistic Management Solutions), By Platform (Risk Identification, Dashboard and Reporting, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Transport and Logistics, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Merchandizing Intelligence), By Geography, And Forecast

Supply Chain IoT Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Inventory And Warehouse Management, Fleet And Transportation), By Geography, And Forecast

Supply Chain Cost-to-Serve Analytics Technology Market By Product (Electrically Heated, Gas-Fired), By Application (Metalworking, Energy (Wind, Hydraulic, etc.), Petrochemical, Mechanical, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Supply Chain AI Companies: Harbinger of just-in-time framework

Visualize Supply Chain Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supply-chain-analytics-market-size-worth-usd-20-25-billion-globally-by-2030-at-19-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301949476.html