Digital Additive, Inc: Digital Additive Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Stringent Certification Demonstrates Commitment to Information Security

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Digital Additive, an award-winning eCRM-focused agency specializing in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, is proud to announce its certification as an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization. This prestigious certification underscores the company's unwavering commitment to data security, privacy, and the highest standards of excellence in its operations.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization dedicated to setting standards for security and safety. ISO 27001 certification is the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), frameworks used to manage information security risks and ensure that sensitive data is protected.

To obtain this certification, Digital Additive underwent a rigorous audit process conducted by an independent third-party assessor. The certification acknowledges that Digital Additive has established and implemented robust information security controls and practices, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Digital Additive," said CEO, Kevin Moran. "This certification reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team to ensure the highest level of data security for our clients. We are committed to maintaining the trust our clients place in us and will continue to prioritize the security and privacy of their data."

ISO 27001 certification offers a number of benefits to Digital Additive and its clients, including:

Reduced risk of data breaches and other security incidents

Increased confidence from clients and partners

Improved compliance with industry regulations

Continued improvement ahead of emerging threats

Enhanced ability to attract and retain top talent

Amplified competitive advantage within the digital marketing landscape

Digital Additive is proud to have reached this significant milestone and looks forward to delivering even greater value to its clients while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

About Digital Additive:

In a world of one-size-fits-all communication, Digital Additive delivers on the promise of one-to-one. We don't talk at people, we engage them in genuine conversations. Authentic connection, real relationships: that's messaging done right. We get that. And it drives us every day, every send, to do it smarter than everyone else. Learn more at www.digitaladditive.com or contact them today at info@digitaladditive.com.

