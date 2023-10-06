Higher Purpose Cannabis, Football Icon in Oxnard, CA

HPC Announces Grand Opening of Oxnard's Premier Cannabis Store on Sunday October 8th

OXNARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / HPC, a California Premier State Licensed Female Latin Owned Award Winning Cannabis Dispensary in Ventura County is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in Oxnard, California, on Sunday October 8th, 2023. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a star-studded lineup of football legends and an exciting array of activities for cannabis enthusiasts.

As a special highlight, HPC is honored to welcome football icon Bill Romanowski to the grand opening celebration. Romanowski, renowned for his illustrious career with the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, will be personally raffling off his autographed football jerseys from the teams. Attendees will have the chance to win these prized memorabilia and take home a piece of football history.

In addition to Bill Romanowski's jerseys, HPC is proud to present a collection of other remarkable football memorabilia. Dallas Cowboy legends Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith have graciously provided their autographed items for the raffle, further enhancing the excitement of the event. Fans of the current 49ers team will have the opportunity to win autographed jerseys from star players Nick Bosa and George Kittle as well.

The grand opening of HPC in Oxnard will not only be a celebration of football, but also a showcase of the finest cannabis brands in the industry. Jeeter, LA Kush, and Halfpipe, three highly respected cannabis brands, will host live demonstrations and special offers will be available for all attendees throughout the day. Attendees will have the chance to explore and experience the exceptional quality and variety of these renowned brands firsthand.

"We are thrilled to bring HPC to the vibrant community of Oxnard," said Rick Palmer, CEO. "Our grand opening event promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining the worlds of sports and cannabis. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the launch of our newest store and enjoy the exciting activities we have planned." The grand opening event will take place at HPC's Oxnard location, situated at 360 W. Esplanade, Oxnard, CA. Festivities will commence at 9 am and continue throughout the day, providing a memorable experience for cannabis enthusiasts and football fans alike.

For more information about HPC and the grand opening event, please visit our website at www.hpcoxnard.com or follow us on social media @hpcoxnard. About HPC: HPC is a leading cannabis retailer dedicated to providing exceptional products and a premium shopping experience. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HPC strives to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry, offering a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

