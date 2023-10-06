Anzeige
06.10.2023
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

STANDFIRST: The October edition of Data Centre Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Stack Infrastructure

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October edition of Data Centre Magazine.

The digital edition of Data Centre Magazine is a trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Data Centre industry.

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with John Eland, Michillay Brown and Amy Daniell of Stack Infra, about driving ESG and Community.

"Our ESG and DE&I Programs are pivotal to ensuring we provide a welcoming and thriving work environment for our people"

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from STT GDC, Iceotope, and Nomad Futurist. PLUS; The Future of Hyperscalers, Women in Data Centres and the Top 10 Data Centre Companies

You can visit https://datacentremagazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Data Centre industry, or read the digital magazine here

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-october-edition-of-data-centre-magazine-301949658.html

