Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sir Ivan Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fidelity European Trust PLC b) LEI 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each in Fidelity European Trust PLC GB00BK1PKQ95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.2644 4,569 This notification relates to the purchase of 4,569 shares in Sir Ivan Rogers own name d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 4,569 £3.2644 e) Date of the transaction 2023/10/06 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347