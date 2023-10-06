Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Ivan Rogers

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity European Trust PLC

b)

LEI

549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each in Fidelity European Trust PLC

GB00BK1PKQ95

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.2644

4,569

This notification relates to the purchase of 4,569 shares in Sir Ivan Rogers own name

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,569

£3.2644

e)

Date of the transaction

2023/10/06

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


