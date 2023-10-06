Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Application Security Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) enables mobile app developers to harness the latest protections against hackers seeking to use the mobile app as a pathway into the enterprise itself. The SaaS-based service utilizes zero-code technology to help customers quickly deploy the solution without the need for cumbersome and time-consuming integration. The advanced protection does not require a separate security agent to be installed and can be integrated directly into a customer's CI/CD workflow, enabling powerful security for app developers without slowing down the development process.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"XTD stands as a sentinel against the rising tide of mobile app threats, able to detect and defeat attacks before they ever breach enterprise defenses," said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business at Verimatrix. "This honor from CyberSecurity Breakthrough reflects our relentless commitment to customers and tireless innovation in the face of increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals who seek to exploit mobile apps. We will continue pushing the boundaries of mobile security to stay one step ahead and ensure the safety of our users."

"XTD is one of the only cybersecurity solutions to address multi-vector threats stemming from unmanaged mobile devices," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "As the number of mobile apps grows, so do attack surfaces. Hackers take advantage of vulnerabilities in apps to infiltrate IT infrastructure and deploy threats. Verimatrix XTD is our 'Application Security Solution Of The Year,' standing as a comprehensive answer to unprotected mobile apps. Verimatrix enables developers to proactively and intelligently secure their enterprise from the fastest-growing threat vector mobile."

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

