TBRx, Co-Founded by Body Coach to Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero, and SportGait Unite to Revolutionize Total Wellness Measurement Tool

Revolutionizing Wellness: TBRx and SportGait Join Forces to Redefine Total Health and Wellness

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Alex Guerrero, the distinguished Body Coach to Tom Brady with over 30 years of industry leadership, is set to lead a groundbreaking partnership between TBRx, the industry standard for pain management, longevity, and brain wellness, and SportGait, an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art wellness measurement tools. This collaboration is poised to redefine the landscape of wellness decision support, recovery, and total health and wellness.



TRBx SportGait Partnership

Revolutionizing Wellness: TBRx and SportGait Join Forces to Redefine Total Health and Wellness



Alex Guerrero, co-founder of TBRx and a pioneer in pain management and longevity techniques, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the wellness industry. His gold standard approach, employed by TBRx, focuses on swift, evidence-based healing through hands-on manual therapy and functional movement exercises, enabling individuals to experience total body recovery and enhanced longevity.

SportGait, recognized as a champion provider of precision measurement tools for wellness assessments, is poised to join forces with Guerrero and TBRx. Their comprehensive and scalable platform equips medical providers, coaches, and parents with best-in-class measurements, bridging the gap between brain wellness and state-of-the-art medical technology. SportGait's commitment to providing precise measurements is widely recognized, making them the go-to source for accurate assessments.

"We are thrilled to partner with TBRx, a globally recognized powerhouse in the realm of health and wellness," declared Chris Newton, CEO of SportGait. "Together, we will harness our collective expertise and cutting-edge technologies to craft an integrated approach that promises to revolutionize overall wellness management, where SportGait will be the premier provider of precise measurements, and TBRx will handle wellness and recovery."

TBRx and SportGait's collaboration heralds a game-changing approach to overall wellness. By synergizing their vast knowledge and resources, they aim to offer a holistic solution that not only promotes brain wellness but also facilitates robust recovery and optimized performance for athletes and individuals of all ages.

This groundbreaking partnership will seamlessly merge SportGait's precision measurement technology with TBRx's innovative holistic wellness approach. The integration of SportGait's measurement tools with TBRx's personalized coaching and comprehensive programs will create a one-of-a-kind, highly effective solution for individuals seeking peak brain health and concussion support.

Dr. Peter Cummings, CEO and Co-Founder of TBRx, added, "Our partnership with SportGait represents a significant step towards our mission to promote a world where brain wellness and recovery take center stage. Together, we will provide individuals with the tools and guidance they need to achieve total body recovery and optimal brain health."

For further details about SportGait and their cutting-edge measurement tools, please visit their website at SportGait.com. To stay updated on the latest news from TBRx, visit their website at tbrxsports.com.

About SportGait:

SportGait is a provider of precision measurement tools for wellness assessments. Their array of assessments is best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating and monitoring the sequelae of concussion. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S. For more information, please visit https://sportgait.com.

About TBRx:

TBRx is a cutting-edge total body recovery company co-founded by Alex Guerrero and Dr. Peter Cummings. With over three decades of expertise, TBRx employs evidence-based techniques that combine hands-on manual therapy and functional movement exercises to promote swift healing and pain elimination. TBRx empowers individuals to embrace total body recovery and continue pursuing their passions without limitations.

Contact Information:

Bethany Vietmeier

Marketing Manager

bethany@valiant3communications.com

4127205195

SOURCE: SportGait

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790837/tbrx-co-founded-by-body-coach-to-tom-brady-alex-guerrero-and-sportgait-unite-to-revolutionize-total-wellness-measurement-tool