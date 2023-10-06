Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation: 2023 Top Supplier Donors Are Creating Income-Generating Opportunities Around the Globe

by Sandy Mariscal, Senior Marketing and Outreach Program Manager

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Whole Foods Market suppliers are funding income-generating opportunities to alleviate global poverty through Whole Planet Foundation's microlending programs. 2023 top donors, which can be found in select stores and online on Whole Foods Market on Amazon, are committed to creating opportunity for the world's poorest entrepreneurs. Participating brands support microentrepreneurs and smallholder farmers, primarily women, with opportunities to improve their own lives. Microcredit is small loans typically under $200 - no formal contract, no formal collateral - provided for the entrepreneur to change their own lives through their own hard work. Microloan recipients have a chance to create or expand a small business, often home-based, to generate income for themselves and their families. Learn why these brands support Whole Planet Foundation's mission this year to empower people living in poverty around the world where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Primal Kitchen

In 2023, Primal Kitchen is increasing its annual contribution to Whole Planet Foundation to reach even more entrepreneurs around the globe. Through the program, this money will benefit communities and financial institutions offering microloans to those most in need. "We're so proud to support Whole Planet Foundation in helping entrepreneurs in unserved or underserved regions of the world. The natural food industry is filled with entrepreneurial spirit, so our own business is a natural fit with this mission. This year, we've increased our pledge to $100,000 because we've seen the impact of this program, and we believe that it can change the world," says Ana Goettsch, VP Marketing Primal Kitchen.

Since 2018, Primal Kitchen has continued to increase its support of Whole Planet Foundation to fund microcredit in underserved communities where Whole Foods Market sources products. This year is no exception as they join our top giving level, the $100,000 Fund! We are proud to announce Primal Kitchen as our 2023 Top Donor supporting multiple programs to fund additional microloans this year.

Health-Ade

Health-Ade renews their commitment this year as a member of the $50,000 Fund. Over the years Health-Ade has donated funds, time, and products to enhance Whole Planet Foundation activations in order to reach more microcredit clients with the opportunity to prosper. With profits from their businesses, microcredit clients can provide for their families and event employ others in their communities giving more people a change to lift themselves and their families out of poverty. A strong supporter since 2015, the Health-Ade team is committed to helping create prosperity in the communities where Whole Foods Market sources products.

"Health-Ade's mission is to inspire individuals to tap into the power of their gut, so they can unlock optimal health and happiness. But doing so requires opportunity, and that's what Whole Planet Foundation so wholeheartedly provides. We are honored to support Whole Planet Foundation, knowing that entrepreneurs across the globe are receiving the opportunity to follow their gut and fulfill their full potential," says the Health-Ade team.

KeVita

KeVita joins us as a multi-program donor this year contributing $100,000 this year to support Whole Planet Foundation programs. To date, they have funded more than 4,000 microloans creating over 21,000 opportunities for microentrepreneur families to prosper. When microloans are repaid, those funds are reloaned repeatedly to other microentrepreneurs helping create additional opportunities in the community.

"KeVita is delighted to continue our sponsorship and partnership with Whole Planet Foundation in 2023! Founded by an innovative woman entrepreneur passionate about health and wellness, KeVita believes in the power of inspiring and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through Whole Planet Foundation's outstanding microlending programs to support the health and wellness of their communities!" says Monica Hardy, KeVita's Whole Foods Market National Sales Manager.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico renews their commitment to alleviate global poverty as a member of Whole Planet Foundation's $50,000 Fund. Their commitment this year will help fund approximately 280 microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty. This support of our mission is in line with three generations of work in their community, and now they are proud to continue their donation in 2023 to alleviate poverty around the globe through Whole Planet Foundation.

"Throughout the 125 years of Topo Chico's existence, three generations of neighbors and their families have benefited from access to potable water, wellness programs and local job creation. As a socially responsible company with a core purpose of social welfare, Topo Chico is proud to continue our support of Whole Planet Foundation and their important mission." says the Topo Chico Team.

To date, our supplier donor community has contributed more than $17 million to fund microloans around the globe. We are honored to work with these like-minded brands to fuel the entrepreneurial endeavors of microloan recipients in the U.S. and abroad. Join our mission on October 25th via Whole Planet Foundation's Party with a Purpose Annual Benefit and Auction to celebrate our annual impact and create access in the communities where Whole Food Market sources products.

