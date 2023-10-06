WyoTech Names Kyle Morris as New President

Current president Jim Mathis, who led the resurgent automotive and diesel training school's remarkable turnaround, passes the torch to a member of his leadership team with two decades of experience.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / WyoTech, a leading automotive and diesel trade school training school based in Wyoming, announces that Kyle Morris has been appointed as the school's new president, effective Nov. 1, 2023. Morris, an officer and employee at WyoTech for two decades, has been a key player in the school's remarkable turnaround under current President Jim Mathis.

Mathis is stepping back from WyoTech's day-to-day operations but remaining involved in a high-level "catalyst" role, assisting Morris and the rest of the leadership team that Mathis assembled after purchasing the school in 2018. Since that time, the school's enrollment has grown by nearly 9,000%.

"It is with great pride and honor that I appoint Kyle Morris as the new president of WyoTech," Mathis said, noting Morris's two decades of service at the school, most recently as vice president of operations and finance, as well as interim director of education.

"Kyle was a fierce advocate for keeping WyoTech open before its most recent threat of closure in 2018, leading the staff and community in a fight that ultimately brought me in to support the relaunch of this great institution. I have no doubt Kyle will continue to lead WyoTech's day-to-day operations with excellence like he has in his long tenure at WyoTech," Mathis said.

Morris has also served as WyoTech's director of student services, director of student success, director of operations, and vice president of operations. He thanked Mathis for his mentorship and for entrusting him with WyoTech's legacy.

"I am humbled and grateful to have been asked to take on this challenge," Morris said. "Twenty years ago, I came to WyoTech with no expectation other than to do my best. At its simplest, I want to provide an environment for each of us, students and employees, to maximize our potential. WyoTech is poised to lead the way in training the skilled workforce that our country desperately needs. Our graduates will not only fill that need but grow into the leaders who groom future generations."

Morris hopes to continue and build upon the school's growth and its role in supporting the economy. "Our country, and the industry we serve, is craving not only skilled tradespeople but principled, hard workers. Demand for skilled trades is strong, and the respect for those tradespeople is at an all-time high. We consistently hear from employers that those very people are found here. I believe we have an opportunity to not only increase the number of students we can help get there but to continue to do it even better."

WyoTech believes this leadership transition will allow the school to continue to redefine trades education and redouble its commitment to its mission and growth, with Morris's passion, broad experience and dedication to the institution making him the ideal leader to steer the institution toward future milestones while honoring its rich past.

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

