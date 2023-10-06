Davie, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Fifth & Cor, a leading name in South Florida's marketing and innovation landscape, announced its latest event, "The Great Connect." Set to kick off the season of giving, this immersive experience promises to elevate brands while forging invaluable connections among South Florida's top business professionals.

Fifth & Cor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/183109_4f7c45d364fbdbb5_001full.jpg

BigCommerce, Boon LLC, Barracks Legends, and Rescue 22, several of the dedicated sponsors of the event, are committed to making a positive impact on the community, supporting both veterans and underprivileged children.

The event, scheduled for October 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., is a one-of-a-kind affair that will challenge your senses and inspire meaningful connections. Attendees will embark on a journey through interactive stations designed to engage and captivate all the senses, promising an evening of exploration like no other.

"The Great Connect" will feature a distinguished panel of experts who will delve into the pivotal role of community and partnerships in today's business landscape, highlighting opportunities to give back to the local community and make a lasting impact.

Fifth & Cor will be giving back to our veteran community along with Toys for Tots, a marine program with a commendable mission of distributing toys to underprivileged children and families. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to this wonderful cause.

"After the incredible feedback from our last event, we are so excited to enter the holiday season with another event," said Robin Dimond, CEO of Fifth & Cor. "This night is an opportunity for South Florida's business professionals to immerse themselves in a truly exceptional experience. It's unmissable."

With limited ticket quantities available and prices set to rise soon, securing your place at "The Great Connect" is essential. Don't miss this chance to be part of an event that is guaranteed to elevate your brand and leave a lasting impression on your business journey.

To reserve your spot and learn more about "The Great Connect," register here .

For more information on Fifth & Cor and any inquiries, please visit https://www.fifthandcor.com/. For daily marketing updates and tips, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

