Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), announced today that it has received notice of termination of the Company's CBD beverage products distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"). This is a result of Southern Glazer's determination to exit the CBD category in its entirety across the United States.

"We are disappointed that after 2 years of a multi-year relationship, Southern Glazer's has decided to part ways with the CBD category," said Company CEO, Arjan Chima. "However, we are confident that our existing distribution network in California will provide a level of service and support that our customers have come to expect from CENTR."

CENTR is committed to providing its customers and consumers with the highest quality CBD beverages. The Company is continuing to expand its distribution network and is actively seeking new partners to ensure that its products are available to consumers throughout retailers in the United States amongst the existing company online store that ships Nationwide.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR CBD, a family of sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a family of refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling waters incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

The Company's ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and a visual design that resonates with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

