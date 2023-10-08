Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fishing Tuna (TUNA) on October 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TUNA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 9, 2023.





TUNA Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/183266_94c20adbb422dbab_001full.jpg

Fishing Tuna (TUNA) offers individuals a distinctive fishing and investment opportunity, allowing them to catch fish, and enhance their equipment by holding TUNA tokens.

Introducing Fishing Tuna

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Fishing Tuna (TUNA), offering individuals a distinctive fishing and investment opportunity, allowing them to catch fish, and enhance their equipment by holding TUNA tokens.

In the exciting world of digital assets and recreational fishing, the TUNA project emerges as a unique and innovative opportunity for individuals seeking a thrilling blend of leisure and financial growth. With a vision to make fishing accessible to all, TUNA offers a user-friendly platform that encourages both seasoned anglers and newcomers to cast their lines and engage in a rewarding fishing experience.

TUNA's approach is refreshingly simple. Anglers can start by purchasing a basic fishing kit, which includes essential gear such as a fishing rod, bait, and a bucket. Once equipped, they can venture into the serene waters to catch fish, all while earning profits with every successful haul. The flexibility to either sell their catch for immediate financial gains or release fish back into the waters to nurture and enhance their growth adds a fascinating dimension to the experience.

Crucially, TUNA introduces an enticing token-based system. By acquiring and holding TUNA tokens, participants can significantly amplify their fishing capabilities. These tokens serve as a gateway to upgrading their equipment, ultimately leading to the capture of more valuable fish. TUNA tokens are expected to be listed on both decentralized (DEX) and centralized (CEX) exchanges, offering participants opportunities for trading and potential growth.

With a commitment to transparency and security, TUNA assures investors of a reliable smart contract that undergoes rigorous audits. The absence of backdoors and privileges for the owner underscores the project's dedication to a fair and equitable ecosystem. TUNA invites fishing enthusiasts and aspiring investors alike to join its community, partake in this unique fusion of recreation and finance, and ride the waves of potential profit while basking in the joys of fishing.

About TUNA Token

The TUNA token represents an exciting foray into the world of cryptocurrency and investment. Designed to empower fishing enthusiasts and investors alike, TUNA tokens unlock a world of opportunity within the TUNA ecosystem. Holders of these tokens can enhance their fishing equipment, and actively participate in a dynamic digital asset landscape. With its commitment to liquidity and accessibility, TUNA is poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency market, offering a novel and rewarding avenue for those seeking both leisure and financial growth.

Based on BEP20, TUNA has a total supply of 5 million (i.e. 5,000,000). Token distribution includes 70% for DEX Exchange, 20% allocated to participants, and 10% for CEX Exchange. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 9, 2023. Investors who are interested in TUNA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about TUNA Token:

Official Website: https://fishing-tuna.com/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x75adb3f6d788c344c409278263f70c5b60feb33a

Telegram: https://t.me/fishing_tuna

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FishingTunaBNB

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183266