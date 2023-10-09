Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Im Fokus für KW 41: Innocan Pharma: Doppelstrategie und Israel Update!
09.10.2023 | 03:14
Sleep Junkie Highlights the Best Mattress Deals on Columbus Day 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / This year, sleep publication Sleep Junkie announces its list for the Best Columbus Day Mattress Sales. Each mattress and offer has also been carefully evaluated by Sleep Junkie's team of sleep and mattress experts.

Dr. Miho Tanaka, a sleep expert and surgeon, explains the significant health benefits of foam mattresses. "Studies have shown that foam mattresses can help reduce the development of pressure injuries when compared to standard mattresses."

Chiropractor Dr. Jordan Burns shares one of his favorite mattresses: "The medium-firmness of the Amerisleep AS2 mattress, coupled with its five zones of targeted support, makes this mattress an ideal choice for individuals who need spinal alignment across various sleeping postures." Dr. Burns also recommends the AS2 for individuals suffering from spinal stenosis: "Firmer mattresses like the Amerisleep AS2 are known to provide pressure-relief support, which can be instrumental in alleviating pain associated with spinal stenosis."

For a well-rounded and more affordable sleep solution, Dr. Burns likes the Vaya Mattress, explaining, "The Vaya Mattress fosters a healthy spinal alignment for all sleepers, making it a top pick for those with spinal stenosis aiming to minimize pain and optimize sleep quality."

Fiberglass has been a hot topic recently too. For families that want a healthier sleep, Sleep Junkie also highlights the best fiberglass-free mattress brands.

Contact Information

Harrison Wall
Sleep Analyst
info@sleepjunkie.org
347-709-5499

SOURCE: Sleep Junkie

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
