Zoma Sleep Offers 2023 Columbus Day Mattress Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / Zoma Sleep is an award-winning producer of performance-enhancing mattresses and sleep products. Zoma is also loved by professional athletes and active individuals. This shopping weekend, customers can save big on the best Columbus Day Mattress Sales from Zoma.

The highlighted offers include:

$150 off mattresses

30% off adjustable beds

Professional athletes turn to Zoma as a secret tool for recovery on- and off-season. Pro baseball player Bradley Gonzales posts, "My recovery score has been through the roof! It's been crucial to recover at night, and I'm very fortunate to have this Zoma mattress."

Fitness coach Nathan Rodgers knows how important sleep and recovery is. "To make sure I can perform at my optimum levels, I choose the Zoma Hybrid mattress. It's the best bed for active individuals and athletes who live a demanding lifestyle."

Zoma's Columbus Day mattress and bed sale is the most affordable time to purchase your own sleep-enhancing Zoma products.



