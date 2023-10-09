Global Wizards: Pioneering the Future of Tech Gambling With Groundbreaking AI Innovations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / If there's a singular technological force reshaping our world, it's Artificial Intelligence (AI). And in the heart of Sin City, a company is casting spells that bring together the might of AI and the allure of gambling. Enter Global Wizards-a name that's becoming synonymous with groundbreaking innovation in the tech gambling realm.





AI-Powered Games: A Winning Bet for Casino Game Developers

Games developed by Global Wizards





Drawing from generative AI's profound potential, Global Wizards is recalibrating the landscape. The painstaking process of art asset generation, once a months-long marathon, is now a sprint, completed in just weeks. For the uninitiated, this isn't a mere exercise in efficiency. By drastically shrinking development time, they're ushering in an era where creativity isn't bound by time, ensuring a seamless blend of precision and ingenuity.

If you're wondering about this revolution in tangible terms, consider this: the company is gearing up to introduce five state-of-the-art property games at the dawn of next year. Moreover, they also offer video game development services for third parties, providing companies with the opportunity to develop their own unique games or systems. And for the curious minds, a deep dive into the website of Wizards.

Yet, Global Wizards' magic isn't confined to game development. Their AI-empowered sports betting content has taken the digital realm by storm, pulling in more than half a million readers every month across platforms. Interested readers and potential collaborators can tap into their Sports Betting AI Solutions and a vast array of their offerings at Global Wizards Custom AI Solutions.

Taking a moment to reflect on this transformative journey, Fernando Polti, the visionary CEO of Global Wizards, shared, "Our venture into integrating AI with entertainment surpasses speed-it's about expanding horizons, redrawing boundaries, and envisioning what was once deemed a dream." The industry seems to agree, honoring the company with nominations like "Rising Star in Sports Betting" and "Rising Star in Casino" at the renowned SBC Awards.

Beyond the glitz of games and articles, the firm's expertise in AI stretches into data analytics and reporting, aiding consultants with profound insights, spanning demographics, employment, and even city traffic patterns. Such meticulous data has become an asset for stakeholders in the casino industry, aiding in strategic decision-making.

As we stand at the crossroads, with technology and entertainment converging like never before, entities like Global Wizards aren't just participants-they're trailblazers, charting an exciting future for the tech gambling industry.

Exciting News for the Attendees of G2E: Global Wizards is thrilled to announce their presence at the next G2E in Las Vegas. From the 9th to the 12th of October, they are open for meetings and eager to connect with like-minded innovators. If you wish to explore collaboration, mark your calendars and meet the team.



