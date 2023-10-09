Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Modex (MODEX) on October 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MODEX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2023.





Modex (MODEX) is a pioneering force in Web3 technology, providing innovative blockchain-based solutions that empower businesses to gain substantial and sustainable competitive advantages by facilitating the transition to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem.

Introducing Modex

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Modex (MODEX), a pioneering force in Web3 technology, providing innovative blockchain-based solutions that empower businesses to gain substantial and sustainable competitive advantages by facilitating the transition to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem. With a team of over 50 experts boasting more than 100 years of combined experience, Modex is committed to delivering the technology of the future.

At the heart of the Modex ecosystem is its blockchain database (MLDB) solution, which offers businesses an unprecedented level of data integrity and traceability. Unlike traditional databases, BCDB ensures the immutability of records by storing them on the blockchain, making it virtually impossible for data to be altered or tampered with. This innovative approach empowers businesses to maintain trust in their data and opens up a world of possibilities for various sectors, including enterprise, fintech, and government.

One of Modex's key strengths lies in its commitment to interoperability. In a digital landscape where organizations rely on different software applications and databases, data sharing can be a cumbersome process. Modex addresses this challenge head-on by providing a network where data can seamlessly flow between organizations using different data management systems. This agnostic approach to blockchain and database compatibility positions Modex as a valuable ally for organizations seeking to embrace interoperability trends without the need for costly and time-consuming software modifications.

The Modex token serves as the linchpin of this ecosystem, powering its economy and enabling a wide range of functionalities. With utility scenarios spanning fintech, asset management, payment gateways, and more, the token is versatile and integral to the success of the Modex platform. The team's commitment to regulatory compliance ensures that Modex operates within the legal framework while continuously enhancing its ecosystem to benefit token holders and investors. As it evolves, Modex aims to become a pivotal player in the ongoing transformation of the blockchain landscape, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly decentralized world.

About MODEX Token

The MODEX token is the cornerstone of the Modex ecosystem, functioning as a versatile utility token that powers various technical and business operations. It plays a pivotal role in fintech, asset management, payment gateways, cloud services, and data vault credits within the ecosystem. Additionally, the token supports the Modex Foundation's initiatives, including research and development, education, and partnerships. In essence, the MODEX token drives Modex's mission to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology with traditional enterprise systems.

Based on ERC20, MODEX has a total supply of 266 million (i.e. 266,399,993). The token distribution includes 10% for public sales, 10% for the team, 20% for private sales, 10% for the company reserve, with the remaining 55% allocated to the ecosystem and services. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2023. Investors who are interested in MODEX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

