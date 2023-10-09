ARYZTA AG / Key word(s): Financing

ARYZTA repurchases CHF120.3m of its CHF Hybrid Bonds



09-Oct-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR PDF Downloadlink About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is an international bakery company with a leadership position

in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in

Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: ARYN)

