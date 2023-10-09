Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces today the appointment of Tobías Martínez as Senior Advisor. Mr Martínez, the former CEO of Cellnex Telecom, will leverage his extensive industry experience to provide strategic advice to Antin, helping identify and unlock growth opportunities in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors across Europe and North America.

As founder and CEO of Cellnex Telecom from 2015 until June 2023, Tobías Martínez transformed the company from a regional telecommunications operator into Europe's leading telecommunications infrastructure manager, present in 12 countries. He has 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and infrastructure sector. In 2000, he joined Acesa Telecom (later Grupo Abertis) first as Director and then as General Manager at Tradia and later of Retevisión. He began his career by developing his own entrepreneurial projects in the ICT sector for more than a decade.

Mr Martínez studied Telecommunications Engineering and holds a Diploma in Senior Management from IESE (PADE), as well as a Diploma in Marketing Management from the Higher Institute of Marketing in Barcelona.

Alain Rauscher, CEO of Antin Infrastructure Partners, said, "We are excited to welcome Tobías Martinez as Senior Advisor, joining our extensive network of industry specialists who work with Antin to inform our thinking on specific industries and geographies. We are confident Tobias will be an invaluable and trusted resource in providing strategic advice across the different sectors in which we operate."

Tobías Martínez commented, "In joining Antin as Senior Advisor, I look forward helping unlock growth opportunities that contribute to a better and more sustainable future. Having followed Antin for several years, I have no doubt that it is a natural fit for me in this next stage of my career given its established track record and strong relationships with the management teams of their portfolio companies."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

