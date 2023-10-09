

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for August. Output is expected to fall 0.1 percent on month after easing 0.8 percent in July.



In the meantime, GDP from Norway and foreign trade from Denmark are due.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Statistical Office is scheduled to release preliminary foreign trade data for August.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 2.8 percent annually, the same pace of decrease as seen in July.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken