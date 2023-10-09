Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

The Group further decreased by 46% the carbon footprint of its bio-based Rilsan polyamide 11 grades reaching less than 2 kg CO2e/kg (1), by using renewable or low carbon energy sources and by making several energy efficiency improvements in its production sites. It represents an improvement of around 70% relative to traditional polyamide resins using fossil-based raw materials and conventional energy sources.

Derived entirely from renewable castor seeds, Rilsan polyamide 11 is 100% segregated bio-based. Furthermore, the amino 11 monomer and the downstream polymers are produced using a significant proportion of low carbon and renewable energy both in terms of electricity and combustible fuels. Arkema thus recently announced a biomethane supply agreement with ENGIE in France, and carried out several energy efficiency improvements in its polyamide 11 chain production sites over the last year.

"This is an important step for our customers and the markets we serve," said Erwoan Pezron, Senior Vice President, Arkema's High Performance Polymers. "The lower carbon footprint we announce today applies to our entire global production, not just a particular set of grades or a certain location. This allows our customers to deliver on their commitment to decarbonize and to develop more sustainable products at scale. Furthermore, we have a strong action plan in place to further decarbonize this range, with a 2030 target to reduce the carbon footprint by a further 50%. Our objective is to continue to offer our customers high-performance materials with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the market."

This represents a strong step forward in Arkema's drive to ever-lower carbon footprint and lower climate change impact through a combination of sustainable raw materials, energy sources, and manufacturing processes.

(1)less than 2 kg CO2e/kg according to ISO14040, 14044 and 14067

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231008376531/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com

Media:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com