Over 10.4 GW was deployed in 2022, while 2023 totals may exceed 24 GW, said Lawerence Berkeley National Laboratory.From pv magazine USA Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LNBL) released its 2023 utility-scale solar report, reflecting on data collected through 2022. The report noted that utility-scale solar had a "strong" 2022 despite numerous challenges, installing 10.4 GW across the nation. This lagged the record 12.5 GW installed in 2021. Cumulative utility-scale solar reached 61.7 GW nationwide by the end of 2022, said LNBL. Texas added the most last year, with 2.5 GW brought online, followed ...

